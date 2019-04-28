SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Burger King in the Villages on Saturday.

The robbery occurred around 7:30 a.m. when two males entered the restaurant and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene. Three employees and one customer were in the restaurant at the time of the robbery.

The suspects were considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies initially thought the suspects fled the area in a tan Buick Sunfire with a black top. They later identified the suspect vehicle as a silver Chrysler Sebring black top convertible.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle around 1:45 p.m. on Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman. As deputies attempted to stop the Sebring, the driver fled recklessly at a high rate of speed, the report stated.

Deputies began to pursue the vehicle when the driver of the Sebring rammed a sheriff's office patrol car at the intersection of S.R. 44 at Morse Boulevard.

Out of the four occupants in the Sebring, two were juveniles, ages 17 and 14. Officials said one adult suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The other three suspects were taken to the Villages Regional Hospital and Leesburg Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Officials said the relationship between the juveniles and the adult suspects is still under investigation.

The suspect that was arrested, Travius Webber, faces a number of charges including armed robbery, aggravated battery on law enforcement with a motor vehicle, and fleeing to elude.

The sheriff's office is also looking to identify and locate the customer in the Burger King at the time of the robbery. The customer, described as an older white male, left before deputies arrived. They hope to speak with the victim and ask that he comes forward.

