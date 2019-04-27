WINTER PARK, Fla. — A man accused of robbing a Winter Park chiropractor at gunpoint and then critically injuring a mother and daughter in a crash while fleeing will remain in the Seminole County Jail without bond.
- Judge denies bond for Andrake Bryant Jr.
- Chiropractor said he's rented a luxury car to the suspect before
- Mom, daughter involved in crash recovering
Andrake Bryant Jr. faced a judge for a first appearance Friday afternoon.
Among the charges Bryant faces is burglary with a firearm, grand theft, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm as a conviction felon, fleeing and eluding, among others.
Dr. Chris Turner says he’s always left the door to his chiropractic office open for patients to walk in.
Back on April 9, investigators say a masked Bryant walked into the Turner’s office and robbed him.
“And all of a sudden he was back in my office with a gun and asking me to give him the money,” Turner said.
Turner wasn’t not hurt during the robbery, but he says it still bothers him.
“You relive the event and you’re like wow, I could’ve been shot and killed,” he said.
Winter Park Police say they chased Bryant into Casselberry after he fled in a stolen pickup truck, which they say he then crashed into an SUV on Lake Howell Road before running away.
The mother and daughter in that SUV, Kim Lovre and her daughter Leia, were both critically injured. Leia’s father says she was released from the hospital Friday.
Turner, who also rents out luxury cars, says Bryant seemed like a trustworthy customer when he rented from him before the robbery. He believes Bryant saw an opportunity.
“Maybe because I have all the cars, he thought I would have money on hand,” Turner said.
Police eventually identified Bryant as their suspect and arrested him.
Turner says he’s now keeping his front door locked at all times.
“I just want to make sure this is a safe environment for all my patients,” Turner said.