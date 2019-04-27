DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Alleged serial rapist Markeith Martin had his first appearance at the Volusia County Jail Saturday morning.

Martin was arrested in Daytona Beach on Friday by the Daytona Beach Police Department.



When Martin entered the court room he took a look around to see who was in attendance.



As Judge Kelly was announcing the hearing was recorded, Martin interrupted the judge yelling out his innocence.



“I ain’t do nothing that they said. I didn’t do any of that,” a handcuffed Markeith Martin said.



Judge Kelly quickly fired back. “Hold and let me speak,” Kelly said. “I’ll give you the opportunity to be heard.”



After reviewing Martin’s case the judge found probable cause for sexual battery and probable cause for assault as a misdemeanor.



When it came to a potential bond, the state asked the judge for bail to be set at a very high amount and as high as the judge could go. The state also argued that Martin has a lengthy rap sheet listing his previous arrests and jail time he has served.



Again, Martin interrupted yelling out, “That’s my past and I already did time for that.”



Judge Kelly set a $5000 bond for Martin on the charge of battery, but that no bond would be set for the charge of sexual battery and that the jail will continue to hold him.



Daytona Beach Police say Martin is believed to be connected to at least five rape cases in Volusia County.



They also believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police at 386-671-5100.