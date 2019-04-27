SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for two armed robbery suspects who are said to have robbed a Burger King in the Villages Saturday morning.

Burger King at 3630 Wedgewood Lane, the Villages robbed

Two armed suspects sought; considered armed & dangerous

Three employees and one customer were in the restaurant when the robbery occurred at about 7:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects are described as two black males, one wearing tan pants, black shoes, a black sweater and a red shirt wrapped around his head. The second suspect was described as wearing dark blue jeans, sneakers, a white hoodie and checkered boxers hanging out of his pants.

Deputies said the suspects possibly fled the area in a tan Buick Sunfire with a black top, which was last seen in the area of CR 103 near Burger King.

The sheriff's office said they believe the suspects are no longer in the area, however, they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the suspects are asked to not approach them, and to contact the sheriff's office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

