SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man is accused of waiting all night inside his ex-girlfriend's car and kidnapping her at a gunpoint before she safely escaped with her children at an IHOP in Pine Hills.

Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend at gunpoint

Officials say Jose Bellefleur waited all night in woman's car

Bellefleur thought they were still together, suspected her of cheating

Josue Bellefleur, 35, is being held without bond at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

He is charged with kidnapping, burglary with assault or battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bellefleur told authorities he still considered her his girlfriend and he suspected her of cheating, so he tracked her down and found her vehicle parked at the Integra Lakes Apartment complex in Casselberry.

He got into the unlocked vehicle at 11:30 p.m. on April 20 with a bottle of Hennessy, a report said.

After drinking the Cognac, he used the empty bottle to urinate into throughout the night, the report noted.

“Josue did not give a reasonable explanation for why he stayed in her vehicle all night, merely stating that he loved her and wanted to catch her in the act of cheating,” Casselberry police said in an arrest affidavit.

About 7 a.m., the woman returned to her car with a man who gave her a hug while saying goodbye. After she got into her vehicle and sat behind the wheel, Bellefleur grabbed her from the back seat.

She went to grab her loaded handgun and get out of the vehicle as Bellefleur grabbed for the gun. Outside of the vehicle they continued to struggle with the gun until the woman threw it toward the ground in the direction of the other man.

However, Bellefleur ran to pick it up and pointed it at the man, telling him to back up.

Bellefleur then got behind the wheel and pointed the gun at the woman’s head, telling her he would kill her if she didn't get into the vehicle, the report alleges.

He drove around for about two hours and stopped at a construction site for 30 minutes, where Bellefleur continued to hit her and said he would kill them both, the report said.

At one point, the woman convinced Bellefleur to drive them to her niece’s house so she could pick up her children. The report doesn’t say how many children they picked up.

The woman said she didn’t think Bellefleur would be violent in front of her children and she suggested they stop at the IHOP at 7344 W. Colonial Drive for breakfast.

At the restaurant, Bellefleur left the table to go outside momentarily.

While he was gone, the woman “told the waitress to discreetly call 911 for her.” Officers arrived a short time later.