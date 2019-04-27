ORLANDO, Fla. — A beautiful weekend is ahead for your outdoor plans. The sunshine will be abundant, and best of all, the humidity will be low. Afternoon temperatures today will reach the low to mid-80s for most neighborhoods.

Skies will stay clear overnight tonight as an area of high pressure dominates our weather. Temperatures will be comfortable tonight and stepping out the door first thing on Sunday morning. They’ll dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The warmth will build into Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s tomorrow. Skies will stay mostly sunny for the start of the week with highs reaching the upper 80s through late week.

The humidity will start to build by mid-week with a 20 percent rain coverage returning by Thursday and also for Friday. The winds will be breezy from Monday into late week too.

Beach and surf forecast

If you’re boating, a small craft caution continues for the first half of the day with improving conditions and subsiding seas by this afternoon. Seas will be 3 to 4 feet with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 knots. There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor today with a moderate risk of rip currents. Wave heights will only be 1 to 2 plus feet with a small easterly swell. Ocean water temperatures range from the low to mid-70s. Be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen, the UV index is up to a ten. This means sunburn could happen in as little as fifteen minutes.

