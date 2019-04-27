HAINES CITY, Fla. -- An emotional celebration of life was held Saturday for three people--a grandmother, mother, and 6-year-old girl--who were killed earlier this month in a shooting in Haines City.

Funeral held for women, girl killed in Haines City shooting

Nicole Guillaume, Eli Normil, and Elizabelle Frenel were shot April 12

The two women died April 12; the girl died two days later in the hospital.

Parkview Christian Life Center in Haines City was packed as the family of Nicole Guillaume, Eli Normil, and Elizabelle Frenel said their last goodbyes.

"This was a really hard blow for the family so I know it’s hard for everybody," said Jacqueline Jean, Guillaume's niece.

Six-year-old Elizabelle was known as "Belle" to her family. She was born on Valentine’s Day. She was a kindergartener at Alta Vista Elementary School. She loved drawing and told her family she wanted to be a police officer.

"My daughter, I just can’t believe a man would do that to a little girl. Whatever the situation it was, I just didn’t believe it would’ve happened to her so soon," Henry Frenel said.

Normil, 23, was Belle’s mother. She was known as "Jenny" to loved ones. She attended Southern Technical College and was studying to become a nurse. She left behind twins.

"She was an awesome mother, daughter, sister, cousin and friend," Jean said.

Guillaume, 48, was Belle’s grandmother and Normil’s mother. She moved to the United States in 1992 from Haiti. She worked at Omni Hotel, and was known as a great cook and the neighborhood aunt.

"She knew about our goals. She knew about our mistakes. She knew about our heartbreaks. She knew about our triumphs. She always tried to make peace in the chaos in our Jean family," Jean said.

"My auntie got saved six months ago at my church so I know she’s in a better place. I know all three of them are in a better place so I have to trust God with this situation," said Magalie Jean, who the family said was like a second mom to Belle.

Nothing but screams and tears in this room as people are reminded of the three beautiful lives taken away so sudden and senselessly. A grandmother,Nicole, who was the glue of the family. A mother of 3, Jenny & six yr old Bella, who loved to draw & a big sister to twins. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/6W7rhh7aRL — Stephanie Claytor (@ClaytorReports) April 27, 2019

Magalie Jean asked the family to forgive, and the eulogy focused on forgiveness as well.

The family thanked Holmes Funeral directors, friends, the community and even complete strangers for donating and helping to make the celebration of life possible.

The man accused of taking their lives, Ernst Cherizard, was Normil's boyfriend and father of her twins.

A grand jury indicted him April 25, on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

State Attorney Brian Haas plans to make a decision on whether he'll pursue the death penalty in this case in coming weeks.