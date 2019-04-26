WASHINGTON — The FBI is planning to brief Florida officials in the next few weeks about findings in the Mueller report that Russian intelligence penetrated at least one Florida county in the 2016 presidential election. However, some of Florida’s election officials are disputing those claims.

FBI to brief Florida officials on Mueller report election findings

Uncertain how impactful the hacking attempts were in 2016

RELATED STORIES: Florida Mentioned at Least 30 Times in Mueller Report Mueller Report Released: What It Says, and What Comes Next



The FBI’s silence in the wake of the report’s release is now leaving a lot of uncertainty about whether hacking attempts in Florida three years ago were successful and if so, to what extent.

“It’s quite possible and feasible that some of that were successful in terms of making a limited intrusion into a government network,” said Luke McNamara with FireEye , a cyber security firm based in Reston, Virginia.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation revealed that Russian agents may have gained access to at least one local government network after some 140 election officials were sent emails from hackers in the lead up to the 2016 election. Who exactly opened the attachment and which county’s computer systems may have been compromised still remains a mystery.

“It’s not clear from that if they were able to successfully move into more critical election infrastructure. Things like voter registration rolls, election voter tabulation results,” McNamara explained.

However, state officials insist the election systems remain secure. Although, it’s possible they may not have even been aware of this incident.

“It’s not uncommon for the federal government to go to a company and say, ‘We found evidence that you have been hacked,’ and the company may not be aware of it at all,” said Michael Daniel, President and CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance .

Some say it is possible officials may actually have known about the breach but chose not to disclose it.

“There’s no obligation that the county or the vendor had on sharing that information, that a crime did occur, with the general public or necessarily even the state. That’s their decision,” said Adam Abrogi with the Democracy Fund .

In order to prevent the situation from happening again, experts say more information is critical.

"We need to figure out a broader way where election officials feel comfortable sharing this information, where they are not blamed necessarily, and we are able to respond to these threats,” Abrogi explained.

It’s not clear when the meeting between the FBI and Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) will occur.