ORLANDO, Fla. — The Latino vote in the United States could have a big impact on the 2020 election and beyond. Here’s how the voting bloc is growing in Florida and nationwide:

For the first time, the Latino community is the largest minority voting population, with 32 million registered voters, and also making up 12 percent of the voting population, according to the Pew Research Center . It surpassed the African American vote by 2 million. According the a report by Catalist , a for-profit voting database, and Latino Decision, a Latino political research organization, the Hispanic community made up 20 percent of the Florida voting population during the 2018 midterm election. From 2014 to 2018, the report shows voting precincts with a large Latino voting population saw a 23 percent increase in voter turnout. In Florida, registered Democrats among Latino voters increased by 13 percent from 2014 to 2018. The best way to reach young Latino voters is through social media and social events, according to the report.