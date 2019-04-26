For some Syracuse University sports fans, the best memories date back to the 1970's, '80s and '90s. Now they can get some memorabilia to remember it by.

Syracuse alum Ben Aufsesser has opened a store filled with vintage SU gear he's been collecting for years. The store Scholars and Champs opened on South Salina Street two weeks ago.

Shoppers can find everything from old Syracuse basketball jerseys and hats to board games and basketballs. They can also find clothing made at former stores that once called Syracuse home.

"One of my favorite things is the Nettleton shoes that were made here from the late 1800s until 1984, and they trademarked the loafer in the 1930s,” said Aufsesser. “But I have all the old department stores that used to line the streets, such as Learbury's and Chapple's and Days and Wells and Coverly."

Aufsesser is a California native and has an SU degree in retail management. Scholars and Champs opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.