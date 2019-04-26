ORLANDO, Fla. — Better grab your umbrella, because Central Florida might seem some rain and thunderstorms on Friday.

Highs for Friday at 84 degrees

Some of the storms might be strong

A cold front will present showers and thunderstorms on Friday as it crosses the peninsula. A few storms could be on the strong side.

Highs will be confined to the low to mid-80s with more clouds overhead. It will be breezy with south-southwest winds gradually shifting west by the afternoon.

Storms will exit late Friday afternoon and drier air will begin to work in.

Only a few lingering showers are possible south of Interstate 4 on Saturday, otherwise the remainder of the weekend and much of next week appears dry and mild.

Highs will not drop very much behind this system, as they will stay in the 80s right through much of next week.

Beach and surf forecast

Poor to hazardous beach and boating conditions are expected for Friday as the next front slides across Central Florida.

Winds will be breezy from the southwest, around 10 to 20 knots.

Seas will range between 2 to 3 feet. The main threat will be lightning with thunderstorms.

The rip current risk is moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near an open lifeguard tower.

