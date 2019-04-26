TAMPA, Fla. — Arguments were heard Thursday regarding the future of the historic Stovall House on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa.

A group of residents filed a lawsuit against the city, in response to the city council approving applications last summer to allow the home to sell alcohol once it’s converted into a private, members only social club.

The judge is now considering both sides, and will make a decision at some point.

The residents who filed the lawsuit are part of a community group called “Keep Bayshore Beautiful.” The residents argue the city’s “Comprehensive Plan” prohibits the sale of alcohol in a residential neighborhood. But the city and the owner of the Stovall House argue that’s not true because the house isn’t a commercial property.

They say it’s a private, recreational space so alcohol sales aren’t prohibited. Also, city council approved a rezoning application over the summer, allowing them to sell alcohol with certain limitations.

Neighbors fear having alcohol sold so close to their homes will result in excessive noise at night and safety issues on their residential streets.

“This is one of those beautiful moments when the law and common sense comes together because it makes perfect sense that you can’t sell alcohol on a large scale in a residential neighborhood,” said Robert Soriano, the attorney representing “Keep Bayshore Beautiful.” He is also one of the neighbors that lives close to the home.

“It’s not commercial. Even if some people of the public can go there. The general public cannot walk up to this property and say, 'hey let me have some liquor, let me have a beer.’ No. They can’t,” said Seth Mills, the attorney for the owner of the Stovall House.

The home hasn’t been converted into a social club yet. The owner is planning on adding a new building on the property for the bed and breakfast.

Residents say a few gatherings have been held at the home already and they’ve had some issues with noise and increased traffic. This lawsuit only deals with the sale of alcohol.

After the hearing, the owner of the Stovall House declined to be interviewed.