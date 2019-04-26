WINTER PARK, Fla. — A man accused of robbing a Winter Park chiropractor and then crashing into a vehicle while fleeing in a stolen pickup truck has been taken into custody, according to police.

Andrake Deon Bryant Jr. is facing several charges after he was arrested by Winter Park Police Department officers Thursday.

The pursuit for Bryant began in Winter Park after a chiropractor said the suspect allegedly went into his clinic, held a gun at him, and demanded money.

Winter Park Police then said they chased Bryant into Casselberry after he fled in a stolen pickup truck. He eventually crash the truck crashed into an SUV on Lake Howell Road before running away.

The two people inside the SUV were transported to Orlando-area hospitals with critical injuries.

Among the charges Bryant faces is burglary with a firearm, grand theft, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm as a conviction felon, fleeing and eluding, among others.

He is being held at Seminole County Jail.