WINTER PARK, Fla. — A man accused of robbing a Winter Park chiropractor and then crashing into a vehicle while fleeing in a stolen pickup truck has been taken into custody, according to police.
- Andrake Deon Bryant Jr. taken into custody by Winter Park police
- Accused of armed robbery, grand theft, fleeing & eluding, among others
Andrake Deon Bryant Jr. is facing several charges after he was arrested by Winter Park Police Department officers Thursday.
The pursuit for Bryant began in Winter Park after a chiropractor said the suspect allegedly went into his clinic, held a gun at him, and demanded money.
Winter Park Police then said they chased Bryant into Casselberry after he fled in a stolen pickup truck. He eventually crash the truck crashed into an SUV on Lake Howell Road before running away.
The two people inside the SUV were transported to Orlando-area hospitals with critical injuries.
Among the charges Bryant faces is burglary with a firearm, grand theft, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm as a conviction felon, fleeing and eluding, among others.
He is being held at Seminole County Jail.