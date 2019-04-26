ORLANDO, Fla. — A Longwood-based landscaping company has been ordered to pay more than $44,000 in back pay to 75 workers for repeatedly failing to properly pay them overtime, the Department of Labor said Friday.

Longwood landscaping company repeatedly violated overtime pay law

Competitive Edge also failed to maintain proper payroll records

Company ordered by feds to pay $44,280 back pay to 75 workers

Competitive Edge Landscaping also failed to maintain proper payroll records, running afoul of the Fair Labor Standards Act , the department said.

According to the agency's Wage and Hour Division , Competitive Edge paid workers flat rates per day, regardless of how many hours they put in, which deprived workers of earned overtime pay.

The company eventually switched to paying their workers on an hourly basis, but it still failed to pay overtime when employees went beyond 40 hours worked, the agency said.

When Competitive Edge moved to pay overtime, the Labor Department said it didn't pay enough overtime because it erroneously withheld bonus payments from workers' regular pay rates.

"Most workers — including those paid by the day, by the job, by the unit, or on a weekly salary — are still entitled to overtime when they work more than 40 hours in a workweek," Wage and Hour Division District Director Daniel White said in a news release.

Competitive Edge will pay a total of $44,280 in back wages, the Labor Department said.