ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters routinely rescue kittens, but the tiny striped bundle with sharp claws brought in to Orlando Fire Station 7 on Thursday morning had them puzzled.

An animal lover walked into the station on South Goldwyn Avenue , west of downtown, with what he described as an abandoned baby "cheetah." He said he'd found it in the area and didn't know what to do, so he brought it there.

The kitten, whose eyes had recently opened, had tiny folded ears, a wide nose, sharp claws, and dark and white stripes.

Station crews searched the internet for "baby cheetah" and were stunned when they realized what they might actually have, a fire department spokeswoman said. The department gets pet drop-offs from time to time, she said, and that particular station just had a litter of cats and an injured dog dropped off in recent months.

So the station crew then contacted Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge and Education Center , which takes in injured and orphaned wildlife, to confirm what the kitten was.

Administrative Manager Kelly Verduin drove down to the station, where she confirmed that the kitten is a female bobcat, only about two weeks old.

Bobcats are common across the state of Florida and occasionally are spotted in populated areas, particularly when they're displaced because of construction, she said.

The kitten is currently in the care of the wildlife refuge, which intends to raise it in an isolated location with another bobcat so it can be released back into the wild, Verduin said.

She said the refuge sees about one to two bobcats a year.