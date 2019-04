FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Coast woman says she heard something knocking on her door, but it was a houseguest she did not want to invite in: A large gator.

Donna Heiss says she was frightened by the sight of the 7- to 8-foot alligator and it's a good thing she didn't open the door.

She says the gator was aggressive and had to be put down by a trapper.