WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police need the public's help solving an early morning armed burglary involving a 74-year-old woman.

It happened Tuesday at about 6:50 am on 6th St NE.

Chris Barnett said two armed men wearing masks broke in through a side door.

"They reached their hand through there and unlock this here, and they took that thing out there and they come in (and said), 'Get down lady,'" said Barnett.

Barnett said she was getting her great-granddaughter ready for school, and the whole incident caught them both off guard.

"Boom, bam I said what the hell is going on. They coming in with a gun like this," Barnett said.

She recalled guns being pointed at her and her great-granddaughter.

"They didn't scare me. I don't know why they didn't scare me. They made me mad," Barnett said.

So she fought back.

"They had the gun like this in my face and I knocked it out my face. You gonna shoot, shoot. What you playing with it for," she told them.

That's when they told her to get on the ground. She said one of them then ransacked the house while the other stayed near her.

It frightened her great-granddaughter.

"My baby went to crying saying, 'Don't kill me and my mama. Don’t kill me and my mama.' He said 'Ma'am ain't nobody going to get hurt.' I said what the hell you doing in the first place," Barnett said.

The burglars eventually took off.

Police said they received numerous calls regarding two men jumping fences and running through yards in that same area.

Detectives located surveillance video and want to question the man seen in it.

The feisty great grandmother said she's just glad she and her great-granddaughter weren't hurt.

Detectives said call them with information or call Crimestoppers if you wish to stay anonymous.