DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A man wanted out of West Florida for violating parole is now in police custody after he tried to flee police outside a Winn Dixie in Daytona Beach Shores, according to police.

William Randolph Klein Jr., 45, was wanted for violating parole

Police officer saw him leaving a Winn Dixie in Daytona Beach Shores

Klein's car went into drive, crashes into other vehicles

Forty-five-year-old William Randolph Klein Jr. (also known as Christopher Michael Parker, according to authorities) was wanted on 11 warrants, most recently including burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a Daytona Beach Shores Police spokesperson, he was recently released from prison for burglary and violated his parole.

A police officer reportedly spotted Klein leaving a Winn Dixie with groceries on South Atlantic Avenue around 9 a.m. Friday.

According to police, guns were drawn immediately, and Klein allegedly jumped into his vehicle.

While putting his car into reverse, Klein’s door was open, hitting an officer in the hand. Consequently, the officer’s gun discharged into the vehicle.

While the officer ultimately pulled Klein out of the car and took him into custody, the vehicle allegedly went into drive and hit four other vehicles.

Klein is facing additional charges, such as aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

He’s being held in Daytona Beach Shores Jail and will be transported to a Volusia County jail.