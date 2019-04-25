OVIEDO, Fla. — Not every work of public art is government funded. Some of them involve a local business just wanting to draw attention to their shop and create something fun.

And what’s more fun than dogs?

The Pet Bowtique in Oviedo has been around for about 21 years. But a few months ago, owner Jennifer Canning decided to catch the attention of the city’s growing population with some eye-catching paintings.

Canning hired local artist Joe Starkweather of Works of Stark to paint some big, colorful dogs on the outside of her shop. Her customers got to vote on the breeds: dachshund, komondor and golden retriever.



The colorful dogs are now a great stop for some dog friendly snaps. Canning says the plan is to add more dog paintings around the building. Starkweather recently added a little graffiti piece to the front of the shop that says “Living the Dog Life.”

Who doesn’t want to do that?