ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department Officer Kevin Valencia received an award from the Orange County Bar Association on Thursday to honor his service to the city.

Valencia, 27, has been in a coma since he was shot in the head in a standoff in June 2018 while responding to a domestic violence call.

According to the association, the Liberty Shield Award is given to first responders in the Orange County community who rise above and beyond the call of duty.

The officer's wife, Meghan, accepted the award on behalf of her husband at the ceremony.

President of the Orange County Bar Association Richard Dellinger said the organization gave Valenica the award because they were impressed by his “heroism.”

“It's a small token of our appreciation,” Dellinger said.

Valencia returned to an undisclosed medical facility in Orlando after spending months at a brain injury recovery center in Atlanta.

During the June 2018 standoff, the gunman, Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr., 35, killed his four young children before turning the gun on himself.

Valencia's condition has not changed, according to an OPD spokesperson earlier this year.