ORLANDO, Fla. — It's going to be another day with lots of sun and warm temperatures, so head out there and enjoy yourself.

Thursday will offer few changes from the weather we have had the last few days, with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered clouds will develop during the afternoon but rain is not expected for Thursday.

Increasing clouds will take shape through the overnight hours, as the next cold front approaches from the west.

This will lead to scattered rain and thunderstorms by late morning through the afternoon on Friday as the front slides down the peninsula.

Isolated storms may become strong to severe before it all sweeps south of the area by Saturday morning, leading to a quieter, drier weekend with only a stray shower around.

Beach and surf forecast

It will be favorable for boating on Thursday with winds of 5 to 10 knots from southeast and seas around 2 to 3 feet.

In the surf zone, it will be considered fair for using a surfboard. The rip current risk is moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near an open lifeguard tower.

