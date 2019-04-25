ORLANDO, Fla. — Fans of the wildly popular TV series Game of Thrones are bracing for the series finale, and a freezing cold bar in Orlando is hosting themed events until the very end.
Here’s what you need to know about IceBar Orlando’s Game of Thrones Celebration:
- “The world’s largest permanent ice bar” is hosting a month-long celebration of Game of Thrones-themed events, like nightly trivia, secret menu reveals, and dragon ice sculptures through May 18.
- Live ice-carving demonstrations happen Saturdays at 7 p.m.
- Game of Thrones ‘Trivia Nights’ are Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you win trivia night, you get half off a drink.
- Fans get a free souvenir digital picture at IceBar during the celebration.
- A misconception about IceBar is that the whole place is freezing. In fact, 75 percent of it is normal temperature. The icy section is 18 degrees. IceBar provides the coats and gloves.