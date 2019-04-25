NATIONWIDE -- As many of you know, Avengers: Endgame hits theaters this weekend.

Endgame, which is easily the most-anticipated movie of the year, caps off 11 years of storytelling.

And although most fans are trying hard to avoid spoilers, many still have questions about what to expect from the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry.

Fear not, I've seen the movie (read my review here) and have compiled a non-spoilery FAQ. Wondering when you can take a bathroom break? The answer is below.

Q: Endgame is three hours long, but does it feel like three hours?

A: No. It's a long movie, but there's enough going on that you're not likely to be worried about time.

Q: Speaking of three hours, when can I take a bathroom break?

A: The best answer is before the movie starts. Again, there's a lot going on in Endgame so you're likely to miss something if you get up at any point after the movie starts. But if you absolutely have to go, the best time is during a scene involving Hulk and a few other characters eating at a diner. Whatever you do, do not get up during the last half of the movie.

Q: Will I cry?

A: If you care about any of the characters, then the answer is yes. Endgame is an emotional roller coaster. There are moments where you'll laugh. There are moments where you'll cheer. But there are some truly sad moments. Just be prepared to shed a tear or two.

Q: Does Stan Lee have a cameo in Endgame?

A: Stan Lee, who died in late 2018, does in fact appear in the film. His cameo comes somewhere in the halfway mark. Reportedly, this is Lee's final MCU cameo.

Q: So who dies?

A: Not telling because that would be a spoiler.

Q: Is there an end-credit scene?

A: Every MCU movie has featured at least one end-credit scene. Endgame breaks the tradition. There wasn't an end credit scene attached to the end of the preview screenings earlier this week. However, there is something to listen for at the very end.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.