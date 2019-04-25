ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man accused of exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl in east Orlando has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Wilfredo Nazario Jr arrested Thursday

Authorities say the 35-year-old exposed himself to a teen girl

Nazario faces felony charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition

Wilfredo Nazario Jr, 35, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition, authorities said.

A video shared by the Sheriff's Office shows Nazario removing the license plate from his car February 12. Investigators say Nazario pulled down his pants before getting back in car and then drove toward East Colonial Drive and North Econlockhatchee Road where he exposed himself to the teen.

Investigators are trying to determined if Nazario exposed himself to other people.