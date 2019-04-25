ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have released the name of the 10-year-boy who was struck by a semitractor trailer as grief counselors will be available on Thursday for students and staff at Wetherbee Elementary School after he was killed leaving school on Wednesday.

Officials says semi driver might not know truck hit boy

Investigators are still searching for the semi-truck driver who hit 10-year-old Kevin Pope.

We’ve learned the young boy who was hit and killed was riding his bike home from Wetherbee Elementary school. @FHPOrlando says the truck driver might not have known he hit the boy, they don’t know if charges will be filed against the driver once they find him/her @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/nZRHTIntYc — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) April 24, 2019

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated the crash happened just down the road from Wetherbee Elementary School at Landstar Boulevard and Wetherbee Road in Orlando.

The FHP stated that Pope had just left school and was riding his bike in the crosswalk. He had the "walk" signal.

A semitractor trailer had a green light and was turning when the right side of the truck's trailer hit the boy, with its right rear tires running him over, described investigators.

The semi did not stop.

Pope was taken to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where he died.

Cornelious Smith says his son first spotted the crash.

"He was looking out the window and he was looking this way and he said, 'Daddy, that truck just ran over that little boy. He hit that little boy.' And when I looked, I saw the truck, and I saw the little boy, his body like moving from the motion of the truck," explained Smith.

Troopers say the semi was white with black or blue lettering on the cab, with a white trailer.

They say it is unclear if the driver knew he or she hit the child, but they desperately want to find that person.

FHP says charges are pending.

Besides grief counselors, administrators are encouraging parents to talk to their children about what happened.