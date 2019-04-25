NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Like any fresh face on Capitol Hill, newly minted Congressman Michael Waltz is eager to make an impact in Washington, D.C.

Freshman congressman Michael Waltz is eager to make an impact in D.C.

Waltz now fills the role once held by Gov. Ron DeSantis

The veteran has focused on a variety of issues, including support for Gold Star Families



Four months on the job now; Waltz is filling the role once held by now Governor Ron DeSantis.



The Republican former combat veteran now represents Florida’s Sixth Congressional District, which stretches from southern Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach, including the City of Daytona Beach.



"I’m not easing into it, I committed during the campaign to hit the ground running," Representative Waltz said.



We caught up with the freshman lawmaker recently as he toured Florida Power and Light’s expansive 1,219 acre solar farm in New Smyrna Beach.



It was a rare glimpse not just as the 330,000 solar panels helping to generate enough electricity to power 15,000 hours, but a chance for Waltz to highlight how this technology could shape the future.



"To me, this isn’t just a jobs issue, it’s obviously an environmental issue, it’s a national security issue," Representative Waltz said.



During the tour of the solar farm, Waltz recalled his experiences from the tours of war in Afghanistan and how simple technology could be used to save lives.



"As a veteran, I can’t tell you how many of our soldiers that I lost, that we lost, carting diesel fuel to remote outposts over very, very insecure supply lines, when those outposts could have had a couple of solar panels and a wind turbine and been totally self-sufficient," Waltz said. "You magnify that to the global supply chain and I think this has huge implications."



Waltz fought on the frontlines in the war in Afghanistan, as a special forces officer in the U.S. Army National Guard. His military experience led him to roles as a senior advisor to former Vice President Dick Cheney, as well as a senior director at the Pentagon.



It’s that very military experience, and absence in Congress, that inspired him to run for office.



"There aren’t enough veterans in Congress," Waltz said. "There is nothing like having people there that have skin in the game that put their life on the line in their various earliest age for this country."



There are currently 96 veterans serving in Congress. While that may seem like a lot, consider the 1970’s when nearly two-thirds of Congress were veterans.



"In business and in combat, if you don’t get things done, if you don’t get results, really bad things happen, and I think it’s more of that ethos we need in Washington," Waltz said.



Waltz has used his first few months in office to focus on a variety of issues, including support for Gold Star Families and attention on the crisis in Venezuela.



His biggest mission thus far is tackling the ever growing political divide in Washington and across the country.



Waltz is co-founder of a new caucus called "For Country", with a focus to install more "civility" in politics.



"This is comprised of Democrats and Republicans who served overseas and are focused on mission accomplishment," Waltz said. "This should give us hope that there are people there with a lot of experience who want to get the ball moving forward."



It is a start to what will likely remain an uphill battle, as certain issues remain polarizing.



One such issue is healthcare, which is expected to be a major focal point of the 2020 elections.



"I think we’ve got to fix it and fix it fast," Waltz said. "The philosophical difference you’re going to see is when I say we have to make it more affordable, I mean things like selling across state lines, tort reform, portability of care, tackling fraud in the Medicare and Medcaid system, when I think many Democrats say make it more affordable, they mean more for the government to take on and I think that’s a recipe for disaster."



While healthcare is likely to at least partially shape the 2020 election, so will the tone of politics, at which critics often call out President Donald Trump.



"I guess the tone is in the ear of the listener, I mean there’s a lot of people I talk to who think he is forceful, he’s aggressive, and he’s taking on issues that many politicians wouldn’t touch," Waltz said. "A lot of people don’t like his tone, regardless I’m focused on what he’s getting done and what he’s getting done."