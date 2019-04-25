TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Here are five things to know about two major pieces of legislation that were passed in the Florida House of Representatives Wednesday, and one significant negotiation still underway:

1. 'Sanctuary Cities' Crackdown Passes

The House gave final approval to HB 527, which would penalize cities and counties up to $5,000 a day for non-cooperation with federal immigration authorities in arresting and detaining known undocumented immigrants.

The bill's prospects have been buoyed by the tough-on-immigration platforms of President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

2. Attention Shifts to Senate

The crackdown legislation now heads to the Senate, a generally more moderate chamber but where Republican leaders believe they have the votes to pass it and send it to the governor's desk.

At least one Republican, Sen. Anitere Flores (R-Miami), will be a no vote, but Democrats would still have to woo two other Republicans to defeat the bill.

The minority party argues the measure is grounded in hate and will tear apart hard-working families. The bill's supporters insist only undocumented immigrants who have committed violent crimes will be subject to arrest.

3. Amendment 4 Implementation Passes

The House also passed HB 7111, a Republican-crafted measure that would implement Amendment 4. The ballot measure was approved by voters in November and is aimed at automatically restoring the voting rights of more than 1.4 million felons who have served their sentences.

There is significant debate, however, over the definition of a completed sentence. Under the legislation, felons who haven't paid outstanding court fees and fines and restitution would be barred from registering to vote.

4. Critics Charge 'Poll Tax'

Democrats voted against the Amendment 4 implementing bill, arguing the restrictions amount to a 'poll tax' on felons. Completion of a prison sentence, they say, determines when someone has paid their debt to society.

While most Democrats were circumspect in their debate, some implied that Republicans were attempting to silence a large portion of a demographic that, many argue, leans Democratic.

5. Budget Negotiations Underway

House and Senate conference committees have begun the process of negotiating a compromise state budget.

While the two chambers' spending plans are relatively close in terms of bottom line dollar figures, there are some key disagreements that have yet to be resolved. One of them is whether Visit Florida, the state's tourism promotion agency, should be shuttered in October.

To learn about what lies ahead for each of these measures and the remainder of the legislative session, watch the video above.