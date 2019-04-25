LOS ANGELES -- Our/Los Angeles is a vodka distillery located in the Los Angeles Arts District and the sixth micro-distillery in the Our/Vodka family. Some of the other locations include Berlin, New York, and Amsterdam.

Anton van der Woude is one of the people behind the expansion of the brand, which is a subsidiary of global spirits giant, The Absolut Company.

“I’m trying to make vodka relevant again,” said Van der Woude.

The Our/Vodka brand relies on a unique business model: the owner abroad hires locals in each city to build the brand locally. Van der Woude is one of the brand's reps in L.A., and while he's not a native Angeleno, the people who hired him are.

“Never in the history of the spirits industry has a brand had a global and local identity at the same time,” he said.

The basic recipe of vodka is the same, but with Our/Vodka, each city’s product is special, relying solely on locally sourced ingredients.

In L.A., the vodka is being made using a patented strain of yeast that's traditionally used in California’s vineyards. The yeast is a two-wheat blend which adds a bit of a citrus flavor into the spirit.

“Everyone has discerning pallets when it comes to other spirits, but not vodka and my mission is to change that,” said Van der Woude.

Lifestyle writer Paul Zahn and Van der Woude talked about the growing trend that's seen vodka distilleries cropping up, not just in L.A., but elsewhere in the state.

“There were laws in place in prohibition about having distilleries in California. In 2004 they got loosened up a little. In 2014, they loosened up even more,” Zahn said.

Our/Vodka defines itself as a global brand with local flavor. As part of its SoCal branding efforts, it's even launched a local podcast that features L.A. tastemakers, artists, and entrepreneurs.

“Our brand is really a celebration of the city,” said Van der Woude.