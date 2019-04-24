Destiny USA is another major player in the future of Interstate 81 through a portion of downtown Syracuse.

Much like other businesses throughout the decade-long debate on what to do with the highway, the mall is expressing concerns about a loss of through-traffic.

The state Department of Transportation released a draft environmental impact statement Monday that favored the community grid option to replace the aging interstate in the city, which would transform the portion of highway into a network of city streets and divert through traffic to Interstate 481.

"We are concerned about any solution that impacts Destiny USA’s ability to remain a regional draw,” Destiny USA said in a statement. “Like many businesses, residents, and community leaders who recognize the need for maintaining high-speed access through the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County, we are anxious to review the latest Draft Environmental Impact Statement."

During their joint news conference on Tuesday, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and County Executive Ryan McMahon were receptive to those concerns. They said it's in everyone's best interest to make sure the mall is successful, and the solution may be tied to future development of the inner harbor.

"We need to look at what other investments can be made, so we're not basing the impact of this decision on the status quo,” Walsh said. “We're looking at how we can change the economic conditions to enable this project to create more opportunity."

Last week, it was reported that Destiny's owner, Pyramid Management Group, was expected to default on its mortgage within two months. Pyramid denied the report, saying it is current on all mortgage payments but has been working to extend a loan.