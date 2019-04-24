FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The public defenders representing the suspect in last year's Florida high school massacre have made an unexpected request to withdraw from the case, saying the man will soon receive nearly a half-million dollars from his late mother's life insurance policy.

The Broward County Public Defender's Office filed a notice late Wednesday saying Nikolas Cruz is set to receive more than $432,000. Under state law, the public defender can only represent defendants who cannot afford private attorneys.

Public Defender Howard Finkelstein said his office learned about the policy this week.

It's likely that the victims' families who are suing Cruz for the February 14, 2018, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 dead will make a claim for the money. Judges will have to determine who gets it.