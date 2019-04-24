ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A brand new ramp will soon open to drivers in a busy area, allowing motorists one more option to access I-4 westbound.

New I-4 entrace ramp from eastbound Maitland Boulevard

The new westbound ramp is expected to open Friday

Drivers are urged to give themselves extra time to follow the signs

Florida Department of Transportation plans to open a new, permanent I-4 entrance ramp from eastbound Maitland Boulevard on Friday.

However, construction is weather-dependent, so rain may cause a delay.

"The catch here is that everyone has to get on the elevated roadway here at Keller Road," said Jessica Ottaviano, a spokesperson for FDOT, continuing, "So if you’re coming from Maitland Summit or from 434, you’ll still need to go at ground level to Keller and then access the elevated roadway."

As new lanes on the elevated portion remain open, Ottaviano admitted the changes may take some getting used to for drivers.

“This is going to be a really difficult change for drivers," she said. “It’s important for folks to give yourself extra time and really follow the additional signing in the area and give yourself a few extra minutes to get here you need to go."