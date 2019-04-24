ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new medical center in Orange County, which caters to bilingual speakers, held its ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

"(The Hispanic community) love talking to a doctor who understands them, who shares their culture," Dr. Raul Daza said. "They end up bringing their family members as well because finally, 'I found a doctor that understands what I need and what I mean."

Many in the Sanitas Medical Center staff are Hispanic and understand there are slang terms, which do not translate well in English.

"Sometimes people say 'mi duele el Corazon, my heart hurts, or my chest hurts, mi duele el pecho,'" Daza said.

"It's not only about the language," Sergio Martinez, Keralty-Sanitas Global CEO said. "It's about understanding what you really need."

Daza said it includes physicians understanding the diet of more than 20,000 patients they expect to care for at the new medical center.

"When we're talking about the rice and beans and things that are more culturally competent for the (Hispanic) patient," Daza said. "It makes a lot more sense for the patient. They can understand what we mean."

The 2018 Census report shows there are 1.3 million residents in the county and 31 percent of them are Hispanic.​

Right now, the medical center works exclusively with for Florida Blue members but also treats Medicare patients. Daza said patients without health insurance would pay for medical expenses with self-pay fees.

It is the second Sanitas Medical Center to open in Central Florida this month. The other one opened in Kissimmee.