One of Buffalo's "sunniest" tourist destinations— Sunflowers of Sanborn— was told "it's over" back in March because it did not meet compliance with Cambria's new zoning rules. However, the town's tune and zoning ordinance has changed yet again.

The recently adopted zoning ordinance was aimed to ease residents' concerns about safety.

"People complain about beer trucks coming in and buses and limos coming," said Cambria Town Board member Joesph Ohol.

He says the special event permit was originally intended to only apply to businesses operating in agricultural "district" zoned areas. That means Sunflowers of Sanborn would be no more because they are located in a residential zone.

But nearly a month after passing, the town board has changed the plan again.

"The main change was special events permit. The Sunflowers of Sanborn can now hold events if they apply for the special events permit," Ohol explained.

That's because the permit is now expanded to all zones, even residential.

Louise Brachmann, owner of Sunflowers of Sanborn, says despite the temporary barrier, they are set to open this summer.

"Ecstatic, grateful, we’ve been working with the town council and building inspector and since they have changed the building ordinance, it has allowed us to move forward," said Brachmann.

The business plans to submit a site plan in May for planning board review.

Businesses are still limited to 250 guests at "special events," which is half of what they could've had last summer.

Events with more people require an additional permit application at least 60 days before the event.

Late applications could be rejected or a late fee of $250 could be charged.

Despite the changes, A Gust of Sun Winery owner Shane Gustafson believes the zoning rules will hurt agri-tourism going forward in the town of Cambria.

"Even though they made these changes, which allow some business to start, new businesses coming to town, seeing these eight pages of regulation are going to wonder: 'Do I want to start a business here? Am I going to get approved?'" Gustafson said.

Agri-tourism businesses still aren't sure how they'll be affected or whether more amendments will be made to zoning regulations as summer approaches.