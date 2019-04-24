MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Chick-Fil-A in Mount Dora has a recipe for disaster when it comes to customer traffic.

Huge traffic line forms around Mount Dora Chick-Fil-A every afternoon

Vehicle lines snakes out of parking lot, blocking Frontage Road

Franchise owner has plans to improve problem by this summer

The parking lot is too small to handle take-out lines during busy lunchtime hours.

"The problem is there is no traffic control, and Chick-Fil-A is such a popular restaurant," customer John Veach said.

He's partly right, because according to the store's owner, this is one of the busiest franchises in Florida.

The other problem is the lack of a second drive-thru lane. So last week, the city of Mount Dora approved a building plan that includes two drive-thru lanes, and more serving stations. They will also expand the back of the building to accommodate a larger kitchen area. Work is scheduled to take place this summer.

Unfortunately for customers who love eating here, the restaurant will close for six weeks during the construction.