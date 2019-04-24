SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who accidentally shot himself in his vehicle on an Interstate 4 rest stop early Wednesday was arrested after deputies say he tried to make it look like someone else shot him.

Man accidentally shot himself at I-4 rest stop, deputies say

Investigators: He then fired more rounds into his vehicle

Charges pending for making false report, discharging weapon

The man was shot in the westbound rest area of I-4 near State Road 434 just before 3 a.m.

He was suffering from a nonlife-threatening head wound when deputies responded to the shots-fired call, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators determined that the firearm went off accidentally, but then the man fired more rounds inside his vehicle and claimed that someone shot him.

Charges are pending against the man for making a false report and discharging a weapon. His name has not been released.