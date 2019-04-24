MAITLAND, Fla. — A section of Interstate 4 eastbound in Maitland is back open after it was closed Wednesday morning after a semitractor trailer hauling lumber overturned and dumped its load, according to officials.

The Maitland Police Department stated that no one was hurt after the trailer overturned.

The I-4 eastbound was closed from Lee Road and Maitland Boulevard and it was hours before it was reopened.

 