MAITLAND, Fla. — A section of Interstate 4 eastbound in Maitland is back open after it was closed Wednesday morning after a semitractor trailer hauling lumber overturned and dumped its load, according to officials.
The Maitland Police Department stated that no one was hurt after the trailer overturned.
The I-4 eastbound was closed from Lee Road and Maitland Boulevard and it was hours before it was reopened.
ICYMI: I-4 Eastbound is currently CLOSED between Lee Rd and Maitland Blvd due to tractor trailer overturning, spilling contents all over roadway #orlando #Traffic pic.twitter.com/iBU2RihZ8Z— Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) April 24, 2019