Two men have been indicted for allegedly stealing trade secrets from General Electric for their China-based company.

The unsealed indictment released Tuesday comes nearly a year after authorities raided the Niskayuna home of Xiaoqing Zheng, 56, who worked as an engineer at GE.

Zheng is accused of working with his Chinese business partner, Zhaoxi Zhang, 47, to smuggle out design models and engineering drawings.

Zheng and Zhang are accused of using the stolen GE trade secrets to advance their own business interests in two Chinese companies, Liaoning Tianyi Aviation Technology Co., Ltd. (LTAT) and Nanjing Tianyi Avi Tech Co. Ltd. (NTAT), companies that research, develop, and manufacture parts for turbines.

Both men were charged with economic espionage and conspiring to steal trade secrets.

Zheng was arraigned in Albany on Tuesday.