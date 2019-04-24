DELAND, Fla. — A 72-year-old man admitted to stabbing his nephew for “taking too long in the bathroom,” according to the DeLand Police Department.

Dan Johnson, 72, charged with aggravated battery

He's accused of stabbing nephew Michael Johnson, 29

Cops: Uncle stabbed nephew for being "disrespectful"

Dan Johnson has been charged with aggravated battery on a person with a deadly weapon.

Police say he stabbed his nephew, 29-year-old Michael Johnson early Tuesday evening.

DeLand Police officers and deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on East Beresford Avenue after Michael Johnson called 911 to report he had been stabbed, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found Michael Johnson with multiple stabs wounds to his abdomen and lower back. He was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center and is expected to live.

Investigators determined that Dan Johnson stabbed him after the two got into a dispute about how long Michael Johnson had been in the bathroom.

According to detectives, Dan Johnson knocked on the bathroom door to tell his nephew to come out. Michael Johnson then reportedly opened the door to tell his uncle he was only in there for a short time.

That's when told Michael he was being "disrespectful" and stabbed him, investigators said. He told police that his nephew "puffed out his chest" at him, which he took as a threat to his life.

Dan Johnson is being held in Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.