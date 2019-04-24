ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete's new pier is still being built but local businesses are already looking to secure space in the pier marketplace.

St. Pete city officials start process of lining up vendors for pier stores

Three meetings scheduled to meet with business owners

New pier set to open in early 2020

The New St. Pete Pier

Business owner will get a first chance to meet with pier officials on Wednesday.

A series of events to provide information and address questions from prospective vendors will take place over the next few weeks, including:

Wednesday, April 24, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. S.

Thursday, May 2, 6 - 8 p.m. - St. Pete Greenhouse, 440 2nd Ave N.

Wednesday, May 8, 6 to 8 p.m. - J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Ave N.

The Pier Marketplace is an area near the entrance of the new St. Pete Pier District that will showcase kiosk and tent vendors. Seven market stalls and up to 20 tents will be available to lease at this location.

Desiree Noisette, who owns Mermosa Winery & Boutique, said she will be among the business owners attending the first meeting.

"I think with the community input that’s been involved the arts that will be involved," said Noisette, who is looking at the pier space as a second location. "And the harnessing of local businesses, I don’t really think that there could be a failure here I think it will be a huge success an international success."

City officials said they are looking for the best possible vendors for the pier marketplace, adding that ideal candidates will have strong operational histories. It will be up to city adminstrators to decide the final tenant lineup.

The new pier is set to open in early 2020.