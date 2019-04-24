ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A boy on a bicycle was struck and killed by a semi Wednesday, and troopers are looking for the truck that hit him.

FHP: Driver left scene; unclear if they knew about crash

The child was struck near the intersection of Wetherbee Road and Landstar Boulevard, and the semi drove off Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said.

She said it's unclear whether the driver of the semi was aware that the boy was struck.

BREAKING: child was hit by a semi-truck while riding a bike here on Wetherbee Rd near an Elementary school. @FHPOrlando says the child has died and they’re looking for the semi truck driver who did this. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/X4o0DYUEGw — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) April 24, 2019

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where he died. His name has not been released.

Troopers also have not yet released a description of the semi.

Check back for updates on this developing story.