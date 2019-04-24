BITHLO, Fla. — A new health clinic is coming to an undeserved part of east Orange County. Here’s what this means to the people there:
- AdventHealth gave a $500,000 grant to build a new community health center in Bithlo, which will expand much-needed services in one of Orange County’s underserved communities.
- Bithlo, located less than 20 miles east of downtown Orlando, has a long history of homelessness, unemployment, and a lack of basic services, like clean water.
Many of its 8,000 residents are still facing challenges with housing, adequate transportation, and access to health care.
- Up until now, AdventHealth partnered with Community Health Centers (CHC), a nonprofit organization that provides health care to uninsured, underinsured and underserved Central Floridians. CHC has been serving Bithlo in a 1,300 square-foot modular building.
- The new clinic is expected to open next year and will include adult and pediatric dental services, behavioral health services, and a low-cost pharmacy.
- The $500,000 grant is part of the $16 million in donations AdventHealth made last year to its partner organizations to improve the health of the most vulnerable communities in Central Florida.