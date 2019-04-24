BITHLO, Fla. — A new health clinic is coming to an undeserved part of east Orange County. Here’s what this means to the people there:

  1. AdventHealth gave a $500,000 grant to build a new community health center in Bithlo, which will expand much-needed services in one of Orange County’s underserved communities.

  2. Bithlo, located less than 20 miles east of downtown Orlando, has a long history of homelessness, unemployment, and a lack of basic services, like clean water.

    Many of its 8,000 residents are still facing challenges with housing, adequate transportation, and access to health care.

  3. Up until now, AdventHealth partnered with Community Health Centers (CHC), a nonprofit organization that provides health care to uninsured, underinsured and underserved Central Floridians. CHC has been serving Bithlo in a 1,300 square-foot modular building.

  4. The new clinic is expected to open next year and will include adult and pediatric dental services, behavioral health services, and a low-cost pharmacy.

  5. The $500,000 grant is part of the $16 million in donations AdventHealth made last year to its partner organizations to improve the health of the most vulnerable communities in Central Florida.