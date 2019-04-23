ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport on Tuesday urged travelers to allow for more time — at least two hours — to get through the ticketing and screening process.

Orlando airport officials move up arrival time recommendation

25th firearm this year intercepted Tuesday by Orlando TSA agents

The new recommended arrival time is effective immediately, the airport said.

It said the Transportation Security Administration has implemented "enhanced" passenger security screening procedures at OIA, which is can slow down the screening process. It's also the spring break season, so volume at the airport is up.

The enhanced procedures include taking anything larger than a cell phone out of your carry-on bag and placing it in a bin if you're not in TSA Precheck , TSA says.

The agency added that a loaded gun was intercepted at OIA Tuesday morning, the 25th firearm found by Orlando TSA this year. On April 12, Orlando TSA agents found a loaded .45 Springfield handgun in a carry-on bag, according to TSA data.

Firearms must be declared, unloaded, and flown as checked baggage only.