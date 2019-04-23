ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday as temperatures reach the low to mid-80s with ample sunshine.

Winds will be from the east, keeping the beaches slightly cooler than inland locations.

Mainly clear skies will hold through the overnight hours, with another round of cooler temperatures. Morning lows on Wednesday will hover around 60 degrees with the coolest readings north and west of Interstate 4.

Plenty of sun will be on hand through Thursday with warmer highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Rain will stay out of the forecast until at least Friday when the next cold front approaches.

Beach and surf forecast

It will be a decent day for boating with winds of 5 to 10 knots from the northeast and seas around 2 to 3 feet.

In the surf zone, it will be considered poor for using a surfboard.

The rip current risk is moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near an open lifeguard tower.

