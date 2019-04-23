PALM BAY, Fla. — A roadside memorial honoring the life of a young man killed in a crash can stay, a board has ruled, after a man who lives in the area complained about it.

Man complained about memorial created for Zach Caufield

Officials agreed to allow Caufield family to keep the memorial up

PREVIOUS: Palm Bay Family Fights for Roadside Memorial Honoring Teen

Spectrum News 13 was the only news crew at the Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District meeting Tuesday, where the grieving family spoke directly about keeping the site.

On January 1, Zach Caufield, 19, died after he accidentally drove into a canal on Hoffer Avenue and Deedra Street in Palm Bay.

The family advocated for the memorial after a man who lives more than a mile away from it made a complaint that Caufield's memorial was unsightly.

“His roadside memorial also provides a warning to the community and to drivers both young and old of the unforeseen danger waiting at the end of that road,” said Frank Caufield, Zach’s grandfather.

GRIEVING FAMILY TURNED ADVOCATES: After a complaint about their loved ones memorial, Zach’s family gathered hundreds of signatures and spoke in-front of the Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District members @MyNews13 was the only news crew in attendance for the votes. pic.twitter.com/cuKVx3hMTk — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) April 23, 2019

On March 19, a notice of 30-day removal for violation of policy was put up that stated: "The usage of right-of-way for storage of any items is prohibited."

Drew Powshok, Melbourne-Tillman Water Control's vice president, said during the meeting that policies are in place to keep the flow of water in the canal.

“The policy is that you're not allowed to have personal items in the right of way. ... The reason is because those items could wind up in the canal,” Powshok said.

Caufield's father, Greg, held back tears awaiting the group's decision after Zach's grandfather wrapped up a presentation for the board of directors.

The family sat in the front row in silence, knowing the fate of Caufield's memorial was in the hands of the board.

The officials started brainstorming, agreeing that a policy should be drafted for situations such as memorials. Members unanimously agreed to have workshops discussing memorials. Some ideas include letting a grieving family keep a memorial for about six months, then making a permanent metal plaque on the ground.

The good news for the Caufield family is that the board agreed to grandfather in the cross honoring Caufield.

“It went amazing. I couldn't have asked for anything better. That they're willing to compromise, and they're understanding and do this for us. ... I just can't talk," said Greg Caufield as he tried to hold back tears.

The family spent weeks gathering signatures from the community. By the time they had their presentation at the morning meeting, they had hundreds of people showing support for the grieving family.

One of those people who signed the petition is Nicole Hendershot, who lives feet away from the memorial. She told Spectrum News 13 she met Frank Caufield a few weeks ago as he walked around her neighborhood gathering signatures. She said she could see the heartbreak in his eyes.

“My grandmother here also signed the petition. I'm for this memorial. This is how they chose to remember their grandson,” Hendershot said.

Because of one man filing a complaint, the Water Control District is looking at making new policies for memorials, and Zach's large cross memorial will remain in place until further notice.

A knock at the home of Albert Messenger, who is the man who filed the complaint, went unanswered. ​