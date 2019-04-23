LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A lasting memorial for the Groveland Four is one step closer to becoming a reality Tuesday.

It comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Clemency Board posthumously pardoned the four black men earlier this year.

The Lake County Commission is considering spending up to $20,000 on a monument that would be located in front of the county's historic courthouse in Tavares. It was at that courthouse where the Groveland Four were wrongfully convicted in what the governor called a "miscarriage of justice."

"I think this is extremely unique, because it's inextricably linked to that building, to those grounds, and I think it would be an important part of the healing process," Lake County Commission Chair Leslie Campione said at a Jan. 29, meeting.

The Groveland Four, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd, Charles Greenlee and Ernest Thomas, were four young black men accused of raping a white woman 70 years ago.

Thomas was shot and killed by a posse before making it to trial.

Irvin, Shepherd and Greenlee were convicted by an all-white jury, despite a lack of proof.

Back when Lake County leaders proposed the idea in January, they said this monument would be a way to learn from the past to make sure this never happens again.

"We talk a lot of about unity, and what does that really mean, and I think for me, the key is to show our entire community, that we find what happened to be a terrible, tragic thing and we don't ever as a community, we don't ever want to that to happen again," said Campione.

The monument will in part, say "Lake County and its residents condemn racism, value fairness and compassion, and believe that all people are entitled to equal protection under the law."

The county commission meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Tavares.