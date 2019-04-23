MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Don't be surprised if you hear loud booms in Marion County over the next three days.

Navy conducting training in Ocala National Forest

Explosions will be heard in the surrounding area

Bombing training to take place from April 23-25

The U.S. Navy is conducting planned bombings at the Pinecastle Range Complex , in the Ocala National Forest.

From Tuesday through Thursday, residents near the area should expect to hear noise anywhere from mid-morning through early afternoon.

The Navy says wildlife, including bears, may be displaced, so officials are asking you to use extra caution when driving through and around the Ocala National Forest.

If you have a noise complaint, you can call the Navy's Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, at 1-800-874-5059. For general information, call (904) 542-5588.