The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce has a unique approach for attracting more workers to Broome County.

They've partnered with tourism group "Visit Binghamton" to launch "Experience Bing." The talent attraction program helps local businesses expand their reach, outside the area.

When a potential new hire visits for an interview, they'll be given a customized itinerary, showcasing popular local stops. That might include tickets to a Rumble Ponies game or ideas for restaurants.

"Show them things in the community that are unique to us but meet their needs and their interests so they start to feel connected to this community while they're considering that job," said Visit Binghamton Director Judi Hess.

There are currently more than 4,000 available jobs in Broome County.