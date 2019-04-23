LAKELAND, Fla. — A former U.S. postal worker was sentenced to 120 days in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Richard Huntington sentenced on marijuana distribution charge

He is accused of working with co-conspirators

Richard Huntington, 45, was also ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release following his imprisonment, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

According to court documents, Huntington, a former U.S. Postal carrier, provided addresses along his delivery route to co-conspirators who arranged to have packages containing marijuana shipped from Oregon to those addresses.

When the packages arrived and were placed in Huntington’s control, Huntington would scan the packages as delivered to the addresses, and then turn them over to his co-conspirators for further distribution of the marijuana.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on January 11.