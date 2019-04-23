TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Earth Day Monday, leading environmentalists called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to take an aggressive approach to moving Florida toward a low-carbon future, hailing his initial environmental actions as indications he'll be receptive.

Before delivering an open letter to DeSantis' office, the environmentalists held a Capitol press conference to warn of the "perilous threat" they believe unmitigated climate change represents to a state especially prone to sea level rise, hurricanes and water pollution.

"This transition will take all of us, but as the leader of our state, Gov. DeSantis has the opportunity and the responsibility to lead the charge in transitioning Florida towards a future powered by clean, renewable energy," said Jennifer Rubiello, the state director of Environment Florida.

Specifically, environmental groups are recommending the governor use the power of his office to lead by example, installing more solar panels on government buildings and adding more electric vehicles to the state fleet.

They also want him to pressure his appointees to the Public Service Commission to set aggressive efficiency standards for power companies and to make it easier for homeowners to install solar systems.

In his inaugural address in January, DeSantis promised to "leave Florida to God better than we found it" and offered prescriptions — including stepped-up measures to tackle the state's toxic algae crisis — that represented a pointed break from the pro-growth policies of his predecessor, fellow Republican Rick Scott.

This year alone, DeSantis is asking the legislature to spend $625 million on projects aimed at cleaning up contaminated water.

"Are we spending money now in a way that we look back and say, 'Yeah, it's a good thing that they really tackled that', and I think with the water, people want us to tackle it. And so I'm serious about doing it and we're going to get it done," the governor said as he rolled out his proposed budget in February.

But the water projects are separate and distinct from many of the sweeping low-carbon initiatives the environmental community is advocating. If the governor were to embrace some or all of them, he could encounter opposition from the state's politically influential business lobby.

Still, environmentalists are optimistic his proclivity to turn words into action bodes well for their cause.

"Gov. DeSantis has appointed a chief science officer (who) by all accounts gets great reviews. I actually got to spend considerable time with him last week, and if we follow the science, Florida's going to be OK," said Susan Glickman of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.​