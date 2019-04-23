CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION — As the U.S. preps to send our astronauts to space again from our soil for the first time in eight years, an elite group prepares to save lives if the worst happens.

Pararescue group trains ahead of Starliner missions

Their job is to rescue astronauts in crisis

Team will also train in the ocean for more realistic practice

More Destination Space headlines

RELATED: 5 Things to Know: How the 45th Space Wing Rescues Astronauts

The group’s skills that have been around since the early days of America's space program.

The problems could happen during or after launch. An issue might cause a launch abort or during the mission — both could require an ocean splashdown and the crew needing rescue.

That's exactly what these para-rescuers are training to do as they have over decades of spaceflight.

The 18,000 pound, three-seat, Boiler Plate 3 was lifted by a large crane Tuesday and placed in the Army Warf waters of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The craft is almost exactly like the Boeing CST-100 Starliner capsule, which will fly commercial crew astronauts to orbit later this year on NASA's behalf.

And this day, it's being used to train 920th Rescue Wing Human Space Flight Support para-rescuers to save the crew, should something go wrong during or after launches.

"Speed and timeliness are our allies. We are trying to get there as quick as we can," said Major Marcus Maris with the U.S. Air Force, DOD Human Space Flight Rescue Division.

To do that, teams will be stationed in Hawaii, South Carolina, and right at the Space Coast at Patrick Air Force Base.

Opening capsule after inflating ‘Front Porch’ for astros to get shelter and medical care. pic.twitter.com/yhGzC56LQq — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) April 23, 2019

If there is an emergency, the closest unit hops on a plane, heads to help and throws down boats, and jump to the water themselves.

The first goal for the team when they get to the splashdown area is to stabilize the capsule, then make their way inside to check on the crew.

Then the training moves to inflating what's called a 'front porch,’ a platform that attaches to the capsule, providing a place for medical care and safety until a rescue boat arrives.

"Knowing the capsule, and as much about it as possible, will help us problem solve, as opposed to just going through the steps and the motions," said Cpt. Paul Fry, 304th Rescue Squadron Assistant Director of Operations, whose group falls under the 920th umbrella.

The team opens the capsule door quickly, as astronauts might not be conscious or could be seriously hurt.

Over the next couple days, the team will work out in the ocean to make the rescue training even more realistic.

This unit has been on the ready to help astronauts since the dawn of the space age in 1959 — Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Shuttle, Soyuz, and now Commercial Crew.

They did similar training with Space X's Crew Dragon spacecraft late last year.